Justice court
Levi Angutiqjuaq, 39, Stevensville
Brett Alan Humphrey, 52, Lolo, per se
Tyler Alan Touchstone, 24, Frenchtown
Municipal Court
John C. Billedeaux, 23, Missoula, per se
Eric D. Brown, 46, Missoula, per se
Joseph Clarence Chamberlain, 18, Craigmont, Idaho, operating non-commercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater
Ethan McKinnley Gager, 20, Corvallis, aggravated DUI
Marguerite Dube Guerrero, 58, Missoula, per se
Christopher Patrick Kunde, 35, Missoula
Heather C. Smith, 53, Gold Beach, Oregon, per se