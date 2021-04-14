 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, April 14
Justice court

Jerome A. Lumpry, 43, St. Ignatius, per se

Travis Joseph Anderson, 44, Missoula

Patricia Denile Evans, 45, Missoula

Roxanne Lynne Lambert, 48, Billings

Darren E. Normandy, 22, Missoula, per se

Richard Claude Vohs, 50, no known address, aggravated DUI

Municipal court

Yolanda C. Bennington, 63, Missoula, per se

Richard P. Ellis, 54, Missoula

Shane A. Gilman, 23, Arlee, per se

Michael I. Shaw, 39, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Gregory Swenson, 62, Missoula, per se

Camas M. Bartley, 41, Missoula

Geoffrey JP Spencer, 38, Missoula, aggravated DUI

