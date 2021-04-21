 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, April 21
DUI convictions for Wednesday, April 21

Justice court

Jaris Noah Goes Ahead, 26, Missoula

Municipal court

Justin G. Blenheim, 28, Missoula

Shaun J. Doney, 45, Missoula

Molly A. Jakobson-Keene, 36, Missoula

Tanya H. Matoon, 46, aggravated DUI

Aaron M. Nooney, 31, Missoula

Cody L. Roper, 30, Missoula

Brooke Sargent, 42, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Gunner Sloan, 19, Seeley Lake, per se

Camryn N. Vaughn, 21, Missoula, per se

