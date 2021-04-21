DUI convictions for Wednesday, April 21

Justice court
Jaris Noah Goes Ahead, 26, Missoula
Municipal court
Justin G. Blenheim, 28, Missoula
Shaun J. Doney, 45, Missoula
Molly A. Jakobson-Keene, 36, Missoula
Tanya H. Matoon, 46, aggravated DUI
Aaron M. Nooney, 31, Missoula
Cody L. Roper, 30, Missoula
Brooke Sargent, 42, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Gunner Sloan, 19, Seeley Lake, per se
Camryn N. Vaughn, 21, Missoula, per se
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.