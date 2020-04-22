DUI convictions for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

DUI convictions for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Justice court

Roger Karl Beede, 53, Missoula

Mark Elliott Blair, 64, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Sophia Nicole Moreno, 25, Bozeman, per se

