 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DUI convictions for Wednesday, April 28
0 comments

DUI convictions for Wednesday, April 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Justice court

Kevin Thomas Cooley, 46, Missoula, per se

Zachary Seth Glass, 31, Huson

Municipal court

Sonja M. Barone, 34, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Peter Derrick, 46, Kalispell

Brayden Oakland, 21, Lolo, operating non-commercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater

Chase Vranish, 26, Kalispell, aggravated DUI

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Temporary Safe Outdoor Space Q and A April 27, 2021

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News