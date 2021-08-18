 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, August 18
Justice court

Sean D. Carter, 51, Missoula

Michael Patrick Gallagher, 53, Missoula, per se

Fredrick John Jangula, 60, Clinton, per se

Blake Henry Charles Moody, 27, Missoula

Suzette Jo Short-Caltabiano, 46, Missoula, per se

Municipal court

Julie Ann Bertsch, 24, Missoula, two convictions, one aggravated

Demeter Gazdag, 20, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Piper Lind, 23, Missoula

Kiam Loewen, 41, Missoula

