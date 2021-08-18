DUI convictions for Wednesday, August 18

Justice court
Sean D. Carter, 51, Missoula
Michael Patrick Gallagher, 53, Missoula, per se
Fredrick John Jangula, 60, Clinton, per se
Blake Henry Charles Moody, 27, Missoula
Suzette Jo Short-Caltabiano, 46, Missoula, per se
Municipal court
Julie Ann Bertsch, 24, Missoula, two convictions, one aggravated
Demeter Gazdag, 20, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Piper Lind, 23, Missoula
Kiam Loewen, 41, Missoula
