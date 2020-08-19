DUI convictions for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Municipal court
Abageal Erickson, 24, Lincoln, aggravated DUI
Justin Gunion, 31, Missoula (two offenses)
Kelly Harwood, 49, Missoula, per se
Elizabeth James, 27, Bonner
Brenda Rummel, 43, Lolo, per se
Chloe Stendell-Price, 19, Missoula, operating noncommercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater
Shae Taule, 22, Missoula, per se
Justice court
Marcus Anthony Addis, 36, Missoula
William Joseph Noel, 37, Missoula
