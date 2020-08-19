You have permission to edit this article.
DUI convictions for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Municipal court

Abageal Erickson, 24, Lincoln, aggravated DUI

Justin Gunion, 31, Missoula (two offenses)

Kelly Harwood, 49, Missoula, per se

Elizabeth James, 27, Bonner

Brenda Rummel, 43, Lolo, per se

Chloe Stendell-Price, 19, Missoula, operating noncommercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater

Shae Taule, 22, Missoula, per se

Justice court

Marcus Anthony Addis, 36, Missoula

William Joseph Noel, 37, Missoula

