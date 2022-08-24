 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DUI convictions for Wednesday, August 24

  • 0

Justice Court

Terauna Marie Amt, 19, Stevensville

Erica Paige Delucero, 26, Castle Rock, CO, per se

Zachary Douglas Hambright, 33, Missoula

Sheldon Mae Haynes, 33, Arlee, per se

Cody Thomas Spolar, 29, Butte

Brooke Ashley Verzura, 32, Missoula

Municipal Court

Anthony Willem Contonio, 27, Missoula

Dale Steven Martell, 52, Missoula

Joel Morrison, 50, Missoula

Marilyn Hope Olsen, 80, Missoula, per se

Sara Elizabeth Segal, 33, Missoula

Jesse Elizabeth Toole, 22, Missoula, aggravated

People are also reading…

Stephen Walter Trippe Jr., 44, Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine Flag Day: Country marks 31 years of independence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News