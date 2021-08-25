 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, August 25
DUI convictions for Wednesday, August 25

Justice court

Leeanthony J. Foston, 27, Missoula

Paul Earl Frank, 34, Huson, per se

Isabella Tyne Milliner, 19, Missoula, operating non-commercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater

Jesse James Reiche, 26, no address available

Steven Timonthy Schwenk, 38, Lolo, per se

Municipal court

Brittney Dewitt, 21, Butte

Francis Jeffrey Kickingwoman Jr., 33, Missoula

