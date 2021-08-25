DUI convictions for Wednesday, August 25

Justice court
Leeanthony J. Foston, 27, Missoula
Paul Earl Frank, 34, Huson, per se
Isabella Tyne Milliner, 19, Missoula, operating non-commercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater
Jesse James Reiche, 26, no address available
Steven Timonthy Schwenk, 38, Lolo, per se
Municipal court
Brittney Dewitt, 21, Butte
Francis Jeffrey Kickingwoman Jr., 33, Missoula
