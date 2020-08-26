DUI convictions for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Justice court
Holly Rae Barker, 33, Alberton
Nicholas Wayne Challeen, 24, Butte, per se
Joshua Michael Chilcote, 32, Missoula
Elizabeth Marie Courchene, 35, Arlee
Peter Downey Munger, 32, Missoula, per se
Steven Richard Ringstad, 52, Missoula, per se
Rebecca Christine Robbins, 51, Seeley Lake, per se
Kevin Howard Vos, 57, Missoula, per se
Municipal court
Glenn Blair, 85, Missoula, per se
Therese Elkinton, 26, Stevensville, operating noncommercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater
Hunter Heaston, 19, Missoula
Jason Lozeau, 31, Missoula, per se
Camryn Petersen, 19, Missola
Joshua Picau, 32, Missoula
