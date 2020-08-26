 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Justice court

Holly Rae Barker, 33, Alberton

Nicholas Wayne Challeen, 24, Butte, per se

Joshua Michael Chilcote, 32, Missoula

Elizabeth Marie Courchene, 35, Arlee

Peter Downey Munger, 32, Missoula, per se

Steven Richard Ringstad, 52, Missoula, per se

Rebecca Christine Robbins, 51, Seeley Lake, per se

Kevin Howard Vos, 57, Missoula, per se

Municipal court

Glenn Blair, 85, Missoula, per se

Therese Elkinton, 26, Stevensville, operating noncommercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater

Hunter Heaston, 19, Missoula

Jason Lozeau, 31, Missoula, per se

Camryn Petersen, 19, Missola

Joshua Picau, 32, Missoula

