DUI convictions for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Justice court
Lavona Rae Abramavage, 52, Missoula, per se
Blake Arthur Bachuss, 25, East Missoula, per se
Casey Scott Cotter, 37, Frenchtown
Monty Lee Field, 62, Butte
Shane Arin Gilman, 22, (no address)
Dean Chase Madplume Jr., 21, Missoula
Jolene Christine Miller, 24, Missoula, per se
Joshua Daniel Murphy, 35, Missoula, per se
Donald Joseph Schwindt, 54, Columbia Falls
Gary Lee Taylor, 59, Marion
Patrick James Walchuk, 65, Helena
Jason Buckley Welch, 41, Missoula
Kaaden Cameron Wilson-Deniger, 22, Missoula
Municipal court
Justin L. Cannizzaro, 37, Missoula
Tim P. Mason, 55, Missoula
Rhea D. Standingrock, 38, Box Elder, per se
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.