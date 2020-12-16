 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Justice court

Lavona Rae Abramavage, 52, Missoula, per se

Blake Arthur Bachuss, 25, East Missoula, per se

Casey Scott Cotter, 37, Frenchtown

Monty Lee Field, 62, Butte

Shane Arin Gilman, 22, (no address)

Dean Chase Madplume Jr., 21, Missoula

Jolene Christine Miller, 24, Missoula, per se

Joshua Daniel Murphy, 35, Missoula, per se

Donald Joseph Schwindt, 54, Columbia Falls

Gary Lee Taylor, 59, Marion

Patrick James Walchuk, 65, Helena

Jason Buckley Welch, 41, Missoula

Kaaden Cameron Wilson-Deniger, 22, Missoula

Municipal court

Justin L. Cannizzaro, 37, Missoula

Tim P. Mason, 55, Missoula

Rhea D. Standingrock, 38, Box Elder, per se

