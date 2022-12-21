DUI convictions for Wednesday, December 21

Municipal Court
Kyle Anderson, 38, Helena
Christopher Boer, 28, Missoula
Alexander Michael Chelini, 33, Missoula, per se
Nina Grace Dittmer, 21, Missoula, per se
Michael Ray Juhola, 50, Missoula, per se
Anthony Oscar Zardeneta, 33, Missoula, per se
Justice Court
Robert Thomas Finch, 44, Missoula
Brandon Jon Ihde, 41, Lolo, per se
Hayden John Leblanc, 23, Baton Rouge, LA, per se
Todd Delon Pressler, 61, Missoula, per se
Tyrel Jay Sunrhodes, 34, Missoula, per se
Shane Gregory Svilar, 31, Missoula
Cindi Smoowxkawken Wapato, 58, Omak, WA