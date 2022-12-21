 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, December 21

Municipal Court

Kyle Anderson, 38, Helena

Christopher Boer, 28, Missoula

Alexander Michael Chelini, 33, Missoula, per se

Nina Grace Dittmer, 21, Missoula, per se

Michael Ray Juhola, 50, Missoula, per se

Anthony Oscar Zardeneta, 33, Missoula, per se

Justice Court

Robert Thomas Finch, 44, Missoula

Brandon Jon Ihde, 41, Lolo, per se

Hayden John Leblanc, 23, Baton Rouge, LA, per se

Todd Delon Pressler, 61, Missoula, per se

Tyrel Jay Sunrhodes, 34, Missoula, per se

Shane Gregory Svilar, 31, Missoula

Cindi Smoowxkawken Wapato, 58, Omak, WA

