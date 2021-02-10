 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DUI convictions for Wednesday, February 10

DUI convictions for Wednesday, February 10

{{featured_button_text}}

Justice court

Robert Michael Delaney II, 33, Lolo

Alana Lee Faulconbridge, 43, Missoula

Joshua Clay Karr, 47, Missoula

Ashley Lynn McCann, 32, Missoula, per se

James Anthony Nooney, 68, Missoula

Michael Norman Olson, 34, Missoula, per se

Ryan James Reed, 40, Kalispell, per se

Nicholas Austin Silvas, 21, Missoula, per se

Zhaneto Sokoli, 33, Stevensville, per se

Angelina Cherie Zavarelli, 19, Missoula, per se

Municipal court

Andrew Burns, 19, Missoula

Christopher W. Eckholl, 27, Missoula

Valerie M. Lamere-Dowell, 57, Missoula

Kenneth D. Nettleton, 67, Missoula

Emily C. Olson, Ashland, Oregon

Zachary A. Wasserman, 33, Missoula, per

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News