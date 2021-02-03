 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, February 3

Justice court

Jesse Thomas Cut Finger, 44, Arlee, per se

Kathy Lorraine Glover, 57, Missoula

Charles Robert Hungerford, 58, Seeley Lake

Tanner Paige McCullough, 26, Missoula

Joanna Melinda Parcell, 50, Huson, per se

William Charles Sibley, 22, Missoula, operating non-commercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater

Jamie Lee Stanek, 34, Corvallis

Walter William Tallon, 26, Greenough, operating non-commercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater

Municipal court

Cortland R. Draper, 32, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Derek C. Hayward, 26, Missoula, aggravated DUI

