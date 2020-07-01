DUI convictions for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

DUI convictions for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Municipal court

Matthew Coons, 34, Missoula

Justice court

Patricia G. Goodell, 66, Missoula

Thomas Earl Harding, 31, Missoula, per se

Jessica Johnson, Missoula

Cayli Marie Rummel, 22, Missoula, per se

Damion B. Sgrenci, 37, Missoula

Consuela Tovar, 36, Lolo, per se

