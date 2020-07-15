DUI convictions for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Municipals court
Jesse Erickson, 27, Missoula
Jorden Fawcett, 23, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Torin Ishler, 26, Missoula
Justice court
Alisha Marie Bergstrom, 40, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Ryan Anthony Charlo, 36, Missoula, per se
Darlene K. Diegner, 41, Missoula
Kelly Innette Dodson, 58, Florence
Jerry Allen Gaut, 41, Huson, aggravated DUI
Joseph Carl Gladue, 31, Polson
Will Patrick Pittman, 31, Missoula, per se
Billie Anna Salois, 49, Ronan
Cory James Williams, 38, Wyoming
