DUI convictions for Wednesday, July 20

Justice Court
Nikolay Fedorovich Chinikaylo, 22, Missoula, per se
Sarah Jean Goodwin, 30, Missoula, per se
Samuel B. A. Karzen, 32, Missoula
Danny Ray Kelly, 67, Helena
Riley Alan Tilleman, Clancy, per se
Gabriel Charles Watling, 24, Missoula
Nikolay Fedorovich Chinikaylo, 22, Missoula, per se
Sarah Jean Goodwin, 30, Missoula, per se
Samuel B. A. Karzen, 32, Missoula
Danny Ray Kelly, 67, Helena
Riley Alan Tilleman, Clancy, per se
Gabriel Charles Watling, 24, Missoula
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for July 13, 2022.
Violent and sex offenders in the Missoula area for July 13, 2022.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for July 6, 2022.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for June 29, 2022
Violent and sex offenders in the Missoula area for June 29, 2022.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for June 22, 2022
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.