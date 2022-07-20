 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, July 20

Justice Court

Nikolay Fedorovich Chinikaylo, 22, Missoula, per se

Sarah Jean Goodwin, 30, Missoula, per se

Samuel B. A. Karzen, 32, Missoula

Danny Ray Kelly, 67, Helena

Riley Alan Tilleman, Clancy, per se

Gabriel Charles Watling, 24, Missoula

