DUI convictions for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Municipal court

Ronald A. Hertz, 26, Missoula, per se

Adler J. Sherrow, 25, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Karlee J. Trebesch, 21, Lolo, per se

Justice court

Charles Burton Ibey, 61, Missoula, per se

Grey Don Johnson, 29, Pablo, per se

