 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DUI convictions for Wednesday, July 7
0 Comments

DUI convictions for Wednesday, July 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Municipal court

Nathaniel G. Burd, 29, Missoula, per se

Shila M. Chavez, 38, Missoula

Darrel M. Dubois, 31, Missoula

Hannah L. Ezelle, 21, Stevensville

Saul M. Garcia, 29, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Derek D. Kelly, 29, Missoula, per se

Justice court

Gabriel Christian Bailey, 20, Missoula, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.02% BAC

Michael James Engels, 31, Missoula

Joseph Walter Fink, Florence, aggravated DUI

Tanner Lee Strozzi, 31, Missoula, operating non-commercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater

Ricky Lee Wilson, 58, Lolo, aggravated DUI

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News