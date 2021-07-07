DUI convictions for Wednesday, July 7

Municipal court
Nathaniel G. Burd, 29, Missoula, per se
Shila M. Chavez, 38, Missoula
Darrel M. Dubois, 31, Missoula
Hannah L. Ezelle, 21, Stevensville
Saul M. Garcia, 29, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Derek D. Kelly, 29, Missoula, per se
Justice court
Gabriel Christian Bailey, 20, Missoula, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.02% BAC
Michael James Engels, 31, Missoula
Joseph Walter Fink, Florence, aggravated DUI
Tanner Lee Strozzi, 31, Missoula, operating non-commercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater
Ricky Lee Wilson, 58, Lolo, aggravated DUI
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.