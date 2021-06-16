DUI convictions for Wednesday, June 16

Municipal court
Jamelet T. Echeverry Laursen, 22, Denver, Colorado, per se
Karen R. Kunz, 35, Missoula
Erika L. Lawler, 42, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Justice court
Appleen Inez Caplett, 37, Hardin
Lashawna Kaye Killsnight, 36, Frenchtown
Shannon Jay Meckler, 59, Missoula
Joseph Lee Moore, 29, Missoula
Taylor Maymarie Peasley, 24, MIssoula
Sim Anthony Roberts, 20, Florence, per se
