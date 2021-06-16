 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, June 16
Municipal court

Jamelet T. Echeverry Laursen, 22, Denver, Colorado, per se

Karen R. Kunz, 35, Missoula

Erika L. Lawler, 42, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Justice court

Appleen Inez Caplett, 37, Hardin

Lashawna Kaye Killsnight, 36, Frenchtown

Shannon Jay Meckler, 59, Missoula

Joseph Lee Moore, 29, Missoula

Taylor Maymarie Peasley, 24, MIssoula

Sim Anthony Roberts, 20, Florence, per se

