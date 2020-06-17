DUI convictions for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Municipal court

Matthew W. Anderson, 38, Missoula, pe rse

Noah C. Kindred, 22, Missoula, per se

David e. McGillivray, 68, Missoula

Michael D. Szekely, 23, Florence, aggravated DUI

Justice court

Geraldine Rose Armstrong, 78, Missoula

Jason Todd Bigknife, 44, residence unknown

David Aaron Conrad, 35, Alberton, aggravated DUI

Dana Jay Horton, 64, Missoula

Peter Downey Munger, 32, Missoula

Georgena E. Oldperson, 35, Arlee

James Richard Schiewek, 59, Missoula

