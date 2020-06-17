DUI convictions for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Municipal court
Matthew W. Anderson, 38, Missoula, pe rse
Noah C. Kindred, 22, Missoula, per se
David e. McGillivray, 68, Missoula
Michael D. Szekely, 23, Florence, aggravated DUI
Justice court
Geraldine Rose Armstrong, 78, Missoula
Jason Todd Bigknife, 44, residence unknown
David Aaron Conrad, 35, Alberton, aggravated DUI
Dana Jay Horton, 64, Missoula
Peter Downey Munger, 32, Missoula
Georgena E. Oldperson, 35, Arlee
James Richard Schiewek, 59, Missoula
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.