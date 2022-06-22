 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, June 22

Justice Court

Stephanie Leigh Frick, 40, Lolo, Per se

Jessica Gail Kubla, 57, Missoula, Per se

Austin William Wells, 27, Lolo

Municipal Court

Sean Joseph Lewis II, 23, Missoula, Aggravated

Travis James McCann, 19, Bonner, Per se

