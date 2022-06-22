DUI convictions for Wednesday, June 22

Justice Court
Stephanie Leigh Frick, 40, Lolo, Per se
Jessica Gail Kubla, 57, Missoula, Per se
Austin William Wells, 27, Lolo
Municipal Court
Sean Joseph Lewis II, 23, Missoula, Aggravated
Travis James McCann, 19, Bonner, Per se
