DUI convictions for Wednesday, June 23

Municipal court
Michael R. Dreiling, 39, Missoula, per se
Ross A. Ebel, 39, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Kaitlyn E. Held, 23, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Brian E. Price, 29, Helena, aggravated DUI
Ceasar J. Reyes, 31, Missoula
Brandon M. Stevens, 19, Florence, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.02% BAC
David E. Warren, 60, MIssoula, aggravated DUI
Justice court
Cecil L. Jackson Sr., 62, Billings, aggravated DUI
Hunter Dominie Mahan, Florence, per se
Madison Rose Marie Tomaski, 22, Missoula, per se
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.