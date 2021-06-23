 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, June 23
Municipal court

Michael R. Dreiling, 39, Missoula, per se

Ross A. Ebel, 39, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Kaitlyn E. Held, 23, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Brian E. Price, 29, Helena, aggravated DUI

Ceasar J. Reyes, 31, Missoula

Brandon M. Stevens, 19, Florence, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.02% BAC

David E. Warren, 60, MIssoula, aggravated DUI

Justice court

Cecil L. Jackson Sr., 62, Billings, aggravated DUI

Hunter Dominie Mahan, Florence, per se

Madison Rose Marie Tomaski, 22, Missoula, per se

