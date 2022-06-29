DUI convictions for Wednesday, June 29

Aron E. Satre and Jaclyn Satre
Ronald R. Lubke and Jennifer L. Lubke
Delia Bordwell Plumb and Nathan Plumb
Lee Rebecca Dybdal and Paige Emory Williams
Jeanine L. Barnes and Troy Michael Barnes
Firuz Mamasharifovich Kurbonov and Kylie Elizabeth Heaton
Keely Markuson and Ryan Lee Markuson
Korbin Marie Borkholder and Timothy John Borkholder
Angel Joi Speakthunder and Robert Paul Speakthunder
DUI convictions
Justice Court
Anthony Ronald Blodgett, 45, Clinton, per se
Kathryn Ann Dungey, 41, Missoula
Matthew Michael Friede, 60, Ovando, per se
Municipal Court
Grayson A. Horning, 24, Henderson, NV, per se
Michael Thor Morton, 51, Missoula, aggravated
William Richard Stump, 22, Lolo, per se
Kayce Shea Zachariasen, 23, Missoula