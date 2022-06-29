 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, June 29

Aron E. Satre and Jaclyn Satre

Ronald R. Lubke and Jennifer L. Lubke

Delia Bordwell Plumb and Nathan Plumb

Lee Rebecca Dybdal and Paige Emory Williams

Jeanine L. Barnes and Troy Michael Barnes

Firuz Mamasharifovich Kurbonov and Kylie Elizabeth Heaton

Keely Markuson and Ryan Lee Markuson

Korbin Marie Borkholder and Timothy John Borkholder

Angel Joi Speakthunder and Robert Paul Speakthunder

DUI convictions

Justice Court

Anthony Ronald Blodgett, 45, Clinton, per se

Kathryn Ann Dungey, 41, Missoula

Matthew Michael Friede, 60, Ovando, per se

Municipal Court

Grayson A. Horning, 24, Henderson, NV, per se

Michael Thor Morton, 51, Missoula, aggravated

William Richard Stump, 22, Lolo, per se

Kayce Shea Zachariasen, 23, Missoula

