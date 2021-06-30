 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DUI convictions for Wednesday, June 30
0 Comments

DUI convictions for Wednesday, June 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Municipal court

Nicholas L. Lanier, 42, Missoula

Benjamin M. Meafua, 27, Ronan

Chad E. Standingrock, 33, Missoula

Christopher T. Stickney, 33, Missoula

Kelly A. Wasson, 40, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Justice court

Mikael J. Daum, 28, per se

Clara Catherine Moisey, 26, Clinton, per se

Zev Charles Templeton, 24, Seeley Lake, per se

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Condo board boss warned of damage before collapse

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News