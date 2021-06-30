DUI convictions for Wednesday, June 30

Municipal court
Nicholas L. Lanier, 42, Missoula
Benjamin M. Meafua, 27, Ronan
Chad E. Standingrock, 33, Missoula
Christopher T. Stickney, 33, Missoula
Kelly A. Wasson, 40, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Justice court
Mikael J. Daum, 28, per se
Clara Catherine Moisey, 26, Clinton, per se
Zev Charles Templeton, 24, Seeley Lake, per se
