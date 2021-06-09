DUI convictions for Wednesday, June 9

Municipal court
Amanda M. Bearmedicine, 26, Missoula
Tierra L. Iron Shirt, 20, Browning, per se
Lonnie C. Sheteron, 23, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Sydni A. Sticht, 33, Frenchtown
Sunnierae H. Wagner,21, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Justice court
Keith Michael Conway II, 30, Deer Lodge
Yvette Susan Jimenez-Morgan, 49, Missoula, per se
Cindy Marie Larum-Scott, 62, Lolo, per se
Antoine Henry Lovegrove, 20, Arlee
Logan Paul McCole, 28, Missoula, per se
Kimberly Louise Stevers, 27, Missoula, per se
Aaron Jason Weitzman, 28, Missoula, operating non-commercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater
Charles C. Weber, 36, residence unknown
