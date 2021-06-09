 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, June 9
Municipal court

Amanda M. Bearmedicine, 26, Missoula

Tierra L. Iron Shirt, 20, Browning, per se

Lonnie C. Sheteron, 23, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Sydni A. Sticht, 33, Frenchtown

Sunnierae H. Wagner,21, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Justice court

Keith Michael Conway II, 30, Deer Lodge

Yvette Susan Jimenez-Morgan, 49, Missoula, per se

Cindy Marie Larum-Scott, 62, Lolo, per se

Antoine Henry Lovegrove, 20, Arlee

Logan Paul McCole, 28, Missoula, per se

Kimberly Louise Stevers, 27, Missoula, per se

Aaron Jason Weitzman, 28, Missoula, operating non-commercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater 

Charles C. Weber, 36, residence unknown

