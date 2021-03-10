 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, March 10

Justice court

Laura Lee Bender, 63, Frenchtown

Harry Bartholamew Bullshows, 41, Missoula

Jessica Marie Mason, 36, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Ryan Lee Wickum, 47, Frenchtown, per se

Municipal court

Andrew V. Burrington, 34, Missoula

Shirley M. Johnson, 66, Missoula, per se

Katelynn M. Kane, 21, Lolo

Sarah L. Portteus, 34, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Purnell L. Racine, 26, Missoula

Matthew L. Scarborough, 44, Missoula

