DUI convictions for Wednesday, March 16

Justice court
Nathaniel Oren Orsburn, 23, Missoula, Per se
Latisha Ray Stebbins, 34, Missoula, Per se
Zachary Aaron Webb, 35, Florence, Per se
James Herbert Anderson, 60, Polson
Marlene Rose Benson, 57, Missoula
Sam Lelis Chavez, 26, Idaho Falls, ID, Per se
Municipal court
Evening Drew Heavy Runner, 24, Missoula, Per se
Amy Jo Johnson, 46, Arlee, Per se
Everett T. Kuenzinger, 20, Missoula
Dawson Michael Matt, 21, Cut Bank, Per se
Ceasar Jesus Reyes, 31, Missoula
Matthew Anders Weber, 50, Missoula, (aggravated)