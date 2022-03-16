 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, March 16

  •

Justice court

Nathaniel Oren Orsburn, 23, Missoula, Per se

Latisha Ray Stebbins, 34, Missoula, Per se

Zachary Aaron Webb, 35, Florence, Per se

James Herbert Anderson, 60, Polson

Marlene Rose Benson, 57, Missoula

Sam Lelis Chavez, 26, Idaho Falls, ID, Per se

Municipal court

Evening Drew Heavy Runner, 24, Missoula, Per se

Amy Jo Johnson, 46, Arlee, Per se

Everett T. Kuenzinger, 20, Missoula

Dawson Michael Matt, 21, Cut Bank, Per se

Ceasar Jesus Reyes, 31, Missoula

Matthew Anders Weber, 50, Missoula, (aggravated)

