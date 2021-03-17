 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, March 17

Justice court

Justin Wayne Mullin, 40, Superior, per se

Municipal court

Justin J. Anderson, 25, Missoula

Tonya L. Cook, 33, Frenchtown

Nathan B. Hardin, 43, Missoula

Jaclyn M. Kirschmann, 43, Missoula, per se

Jerod W. McDonald, 38, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Rachel E. Worrall, 22, Missoula, aggravated DUI

