DUI convictions for Wednesday, March 23

Justice court
Deborah Ann Garibay, 57, Florence, Per se
Con Edward Murphy, 38, Missoula
Municipal court
Stephen Edward Cook, 66, Missoula, Per se
Edmond Ross Frank, 33, Arlee
Anthony Wright, 24, Kalispell
