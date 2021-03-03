DUI convictions for Wednesday, March 3

Justice court
Sandra Luz Bottomley, 51, Spokane, per se
Serguei Bourdeev, 57, Bensalem, Pennsylvania, aggravated DUI
Daniel Sterling Cassidy, 64, Seeley Lake, aggravated DUI
Stryker T. Downard, 23, no address known, per se
Raeanne N. Iverson, Bonner
Kevin Neal Rasley, 56, Missoula, aggravated DUI
David Herrald Walton, 45, no address known
Municipal court
Marcus J. Omeasoo, 29, Missoula, per se
Kevin N. Rasley, 55, Missoula
Isabella Romas, 20, Arlee
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.