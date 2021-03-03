 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, March 3

DUI convictions for Wednesday, March 3

Justice court

Sandra Luz Bottomley, 51, Spokane, per se

Serguei Bourdeev, 57, Bensalem, Pennsylvania, aggravated DUI

Daniel Sterling Cassidy, 64, Seeley Lake, aggravated DUI

Stryker T. Downard, 23, no address known, per se

Raeanne N. Iverson, Bonner

Kevin Neal Rasley, 56, Missoula, aggravated DUI

David Herrald Walton, 45, no address known

Municipal court

Marcus J. Omeasoo, 29, Missoula, per se

Kevin N. Rasley, 55, Missoula

Isabella Romas, 20, Arlee

