DUI convictions for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

DUI conviction stockimage

Municipal court 

Matthew Phillip Anglen, 34, Missoula

Alexis Ann Brown, 29, Missoula

John Michael Cisneros, 42, Missoula

Chelsea Mary Ann Cross, 26, Missoula, one per se conviction and one aggravated DUI conviction

Tristen Ray Hollist, 23, Missoula

Jessica Kristine Petersen, 35, Missoula

Justice court

Timothy Luke Backus, 37, Missoula

Kristin Suzann Black, 44, Leavenworth, Washington, per se

Kayla Jo Downing, 29, Stevensville, aggravated DUI

Vicki Louise Lapke, 62, Simms

Daniel Louis Silverstein, 21, Missoula, per se

Damon Alexander Wahl, 42, Missoula, per se

