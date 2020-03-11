DUI convictions for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Municipal court
Scott Blanke, 57, Meeker, Colorado, aggravated DUI
Remiah Brown Jr., 62, Lolo, aggravated DUI
Casey Jay Crews, 28, Missoula
Giles E. Eagle Feathers, 28, Lolo
Isaac Caelan Edikauskas, 24, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Montana Dawn Hansen, 28, Lolo
Noah K. Jeffries, 22, Missoula, operating a noncommercial vehicle with a THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater
Billy Ray Kruckenberg, 38, Frenchtown
Kiel Dennis Monger, 34, Missoula
Bryan Thomas Murphy, 27, Missoula
You have free articles remaining.
Jesse Dean Own, 41, Missoula, per se
Sterling James Pullman, 28, Missoula, aggravated DUI
William Gerhardt Soeffker Jr., 70, Missoula
Nicholas David Vantighem, 42, Bozeman, per se
Christina Danielle Welch, 42, Missoula
Justice court
Justice court
Dana Renae Richardson, 50, Huson, per se
Kelsey D. Scott Standingrock, 23, Box Elder
Samantha Eileen Starr, 27, Florence, per se
David M. Strumpfer, 22, Missoula, per se
Brad Phillip Weltzien, 49, Seeley Lake
Jaren Leonard Hitchcock, 3443 S. Third St. W., Missoula