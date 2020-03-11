DUI convictions for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

DUI convictions for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Municipal court 

Scott Blanke, 57, Meeker, Colorado, aggravated DUI

Remiah Brown Jr., 62, Lolo, aggravated DUI

Casey Jay Crews, 28, Missoula

Giles E. Eagle Feathers, 28, Lolo

Isaac Caelan Edikauskas, 24, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Montana Dawn Hansen, 28, Lolo

Noah K. Jeffries, 22, Missoula, operating a noncommercial vehicle with a THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater

Billy Ray Kruckenberg, 38, Frenchtown

Kiel Dennis Monger, 34, Missoula

Bryan Thomas Murphy, 27, Missoula

Jesse Dean Own, 41, Missoula, per se

Sterling James Pullman, 28, Missoula, aggravated DUI

William Gerhardt Soeffker Jr., 70, Missoula

Nicholas David Vantighem, 42, Bozeman, per se

Christina Danielle Welch, 42, Missoula

Justice court

Dana Renae Richardson, 50, Huson, per se

Kelsey D. Scott Standingrock, 23, Box Elder

Samantha Eileen Starr, 27, Florence, per se

David M. Strumpfer, 22, Missoula, per se

Brad Phillip Weltzien, 49, Seeley Lake

Jaren Leonard Hitchcock, 3443 S. Third St. W., Missoula

