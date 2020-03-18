DUI convictions for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Municipal court 

Levi P. Alec Jr., 20, per se

Brandon Eugene Bird, 19, Missoula

Todd Kenneth Cunningham, 56, Missoula

Angelica Gena Difort, 23, Missoula

Laura Rose Riggs, 26, Missoula, aggravated DUI

