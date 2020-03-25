DUI convictions for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Municipal court 

Patrick Benson, 22, Missoula, per se

Denis Daniel Boggess, 30, Missoula

Michanne Vae Coppock, 22, Missoula

Kyle K. Ebright, 29, Missoula

Sawyer Louis Reed, 20, Hillsboro, Oregon

Jeffrey Alan Rodriguez, 59, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Justice court

Isaac Thomas Carpenter, 22, St. Ignatius, per se

Stephen John Drew, 62, Missoula, per se

David Alan Duffurrena, 34, Missoula

Wesley Isaiah Pablo, 18, Arlee

Linda Rose Parsells, 67, Ovando

Andrew O'Neal Thompson, 34, Lolo

