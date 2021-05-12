 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, May 12
Justice court

Quinton James Edward Morgan, 27, Missoula, per se

Charles Corydon Sanborn, 35, Alberton, per se

David Clifford Titus, 28, Clinton, per se

Municipal court

Tayler S. Andersen, 29, Missoula

Sarah Berard, 19, Florence, operating non-commercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater

Tryston A. Edwards, 25, Missoula

Daniel W. Fields, 27, Missoula

Justin R. Gillenwater, 41, Missoula

Matthew J. Ives, 41, Stevensville, per se

Grady Matter, 24, Missoula, per se

Jonathan P. Mondragon, 31, Missoula

Gabrielle A. Paiz, 19, Lolo, per se

John W. Reid, 39, Missoula, per se

John E. Sargent, 49, Missoula

Cody P. Weaver, 21, Missoula, operating non-commercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater

