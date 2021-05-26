DUI convictions for Wednesday, May 26

Justice court
David James Allen, 58, Florence
Michael Neal Carlson, 38, (no known address)
Brian S. Kapfer, 48, Missoula, per se
Jeremy Scott Lemon, 24, Priest River, Idaho, per se
Municipal court
Patrick J. Cork, 49, Missoula, per se
Charles G. Eskro, 45, Missoula, per se
Jefferson Hargrove, 57, Missoula
Taneeshya Sedminik, 23, Butte, aggravated DUI
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.