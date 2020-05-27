DUI convictions for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Municipal court
Amanda V. Holt, 27, Missoula, aggravated DUI, two convictions
Tiar'e K. Littlehead, 26, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Justice court
Robert Lee Browning, 58, Missoula
Kevin David Grimes, 57, Hamilton, per se
Danilo Mitar Jankovich, 31, Missoula
Johnny James King, 44, Kuna, Idaho, aggravated DUI
James Christopher Schilke, 39, Greenough, aggravated DUI
Erin David Thompson, 27, Missoula, per se, two convictions
Nathan Christopher Wiener, 27, Missoula, aggravated DUI
