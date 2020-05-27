DUI convictions for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Municipal court

Amanda V. Holt, 27, Missoula, aggravated DUI, two convictions

Tiar'e K. Littlehead, 26, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Justice court

Robert Lee Browning, 58, Missoula

Kevin David Grimes, 57, Hamilton, per se

Danilo Mitar Jankovich, 31, Missoula

Johnny James King, 44, Kuna, Idaho, aggravated DUI

James Christopher Schilke, 39, Greenough, aggravated DUI

Erin David Thompson, 27, Missoula, per se, two convictions

Nathan Christopher Wiener, 27, Missoula, aggravated DUI

