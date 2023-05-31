Justice Court
Tyson Raymond Dean Davis, 24, Condon, per se
Devonte James Fuller, 25, Missoula, per se
Randall Anthony Gustin, 53, Missoula, per se
Jacob Henry Johnson, 30, Missoula, operating a vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater
Frank James Loewen. 40, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Christopher Michael Reevis, 21, Missoula
Stephens J. Walters, 37, Missoula, per se
Municipal Court
Jarrett M. Brown, 29, Missoula, per se
Cory Lee Dailey, 44, Missoula
Brandon Joel Nuckolls, 41, Missoula, per se
Jason Andrew Rhinehart, 39, Missoula, per se
Valerie Amanda Woodson, 28, Clinton, per se