DUI convictions for Wednesday, May 5

Justice court
Jaspreet Singh Chana, 32, Yakima, Washington, per se
Kelly Innette Dodson, 58, Florence
Josiah Immanuel Hudgens, 23, Lowell, Michigan, per se
Linda Gay May, 63, Frenchtown, per se
Stephen David Schmidt, 59, Missoula
Municipal court
Shawn D. Collier, 45, Missoula
Dirk Hinkle, 55, Missoula
Matthew A. Smith, 34, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Tyler A. Smith, 21, Missoula
Ian D. Stewart, 36, Missoula
Joshua C. Trexler, 38, Missoula, aggravated DUI
