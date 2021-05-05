 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, May 5
DUI convictions for Wednesday, May 5

Justice court

Jaspreet Singh Chana, 32, Yakima, Washington, per se

Kelly Innette Dodson, 58, Florence

Josiah Immanuel Hudgens, 23, Lowell, Michigan, per se

Linda Gay May, 63, Frenchtown, per se

Stephen David Schmidt, 59, Missoula

Municipal court

Shawn D. Collier, 45, Missoula

Dirk Hinkle, 55, Missoula

Matthew A. Smith, 34, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Tyler A. Smith, 21, Missoula

Ian D. Stewart, 36, Missoula

Joshua C. Trexler, 38, Missoula, aggravated DUI

