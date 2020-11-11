DUI convictions for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Justice court
Robert G. Hanson, 52, Huson, per se
Derris Roy Reister, 34, Hamilton, aggravated DUI
Tyler Glen Smith, 32, Billings
Dylan Michael Randy Wieland, 20, Missoula, per se
Nathan Christopher Wiener, 28, Missoula
Municipal court
Jorden R. Fawcett, 24, Missoula, aggravated DUI, two offenses
Trevor L. Haaland, 30, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Autum L. Tucker, 44, Missoula
Bryan R. Wolff, 29, Missoula, per se
Shirley Lewis, 56, Missoula
Steven G. Magner, 33, Missoula
Allen H. Ray, 38, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Tyler J. Taylor, 23, Missoula
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.