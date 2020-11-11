 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Justice court

Robert G. Hanson, 52, Huson, per se

Derris Roy Reister, 34, Hamilton, aggravated DUI

Tyler Glen Smith, 32, Billings

Dylan Michael Randy Wieland, 20, Missoula, per se

Nathan Christopher Wiener, 28, Missoula

Municipal court

Jorden R. Fawcett, 24, Missoula, aggravated DUI, two offenses

Trevor L. Haaland, 30, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Autum L. Tucker, 44, Missoula

Bryan R. Wolff, 29, Missoula, per se

Shirley Lewis, 56, Missoula

Steven G. Magner, 33, Missoula

Allen H. Ray, 38, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Tyler J. Taylor, 23, Missoula

