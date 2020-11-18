 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

DUI convictions for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Justice court

Samuel P. Boyd, 25, Missoula, per se

John Paul Luna, 35, Spokane, per se

Elizabeth Leanne McJunkin, 33, Missoula, per se

Grant M. Miller Jr., 37, Kalispell

Abrielle Kaslyn Potter, 19, Florence, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.02% BAC

Gerald Lee Wight, 57, Missoula, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.02% BAC

Municipal court

James E. Chrestenson, 39, Missoula, per se

Kyle Gardiner, 23, Missoula, per se

Lauren E. Horner, 21, Great Falls

Thoren Poole, 30, Astorio, Oregon

Belinda S. Smith, 50, Lolo, per se

Vincent D. Wardle, 60, Gainesville, Texas

