DUI convictions for Wednesday, October 13

Justice court
Nathaniel Paullee Charles, 25, Clinton, per se
Dale Michael Goodsell, 38, Missoula, per se
Serina Alice Fleig, 41, St. Ignatius
Riley Jay Trogdon, 20, Drummond, operating non-commercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater
Municipal court
Jeremy Francis Comesatnight, 32, Ronan
Adam Richard Hall, 35, Festus, Missouri, per se
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.