DUI convictions for Wednesday, October 13
Justice court

Nathaniel Paullee Charles, 25, Clinton, per se

Dale Michael Goodsell, 38, Missoula, per se

Serina Alice Fleig, 41, St. Ignatius

Riley Jay Trogdon, 20, Drummond, operating non-commercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater

Municipal court

Jeremy Francis Comesatnight, 32, Ronan

Adam Richard Hall, 35, Festus, Missouri, per se

