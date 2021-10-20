 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, October 20
DUI convictions for Wednesday, October 20

Justice court

Rory Dominic Bird, 22, Arlee, per se

Dean Hunter, 57, Missoula, per se

Carter Christopher Sorensen, 29, Kalispell, aggravated DUI

Municipal court

Jonathan W. Charlo, 36, Missoula, per se

Joel Kristian Friedrichs, 33, Missoula

Kyrynn Bryanne Meeder-Thompson, 23, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Cortney Jo Weinman, 25, Milltown 

