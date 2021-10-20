DUI convictions for Wednesday, October 20

Justice court
Rory Dominic Bird, 22, Arlee, per se
Dean Hunter, 57, Missoula, per se
Carter Christopher Sorensen, 29, Kalispell, aggravated DUI
Municipal court
Jonathan W. Charlo, 36, Missoula, per se
Joel Kristian Friedrichs, 33, Missoula
Kyrynn Bryanne Meeder-Thompson, 23, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Cortney Jo Weinman, 25, Milltown
