DUI convictions for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Justice court

James Bernard Lade, 46, Missoula

Jackie Warren Maxville Jr., 55, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Cory Russell Rodda, 34, Polson, per se

Logan Netzer Schoening, 18, Missoula, operating with alcohol concentration of 0.02% BAC

Municipal court

Jeremiah David Cook, 40, Missoula

Daniel Alan Griffin, 35, Missoula

Melanie Rae Ingraham, 36, Polson

Jessica Marie Mason, 35, Missoula

Clayton J. Thacker, 24, Polson, aggravated DUI

Thomas Raymond Visser, 45, Missoula

