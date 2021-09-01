 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, September 1
Justice court

Lorae Annette Andreason, 46, Stevensville

Justin Charles Burd, 19, Great Falls, aggravated DUI

Nicole Jaylyn Feichko, 35, Spokane Valley, Washington

Joshua N. Libbee-Williams, 24, Missoula

Isaiah Jeremy Little Bull, 23, Missoula, per se

Taylor Ben Paur, 34, Salt Lake City, Utah, per se

Shane Kyle St. Onge, 28, Missoula, per se

Municipal court

Alexandra Kaare Kuennen, 33, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Van Gregory Mueller, 35, Missoula

Nora Jayne Rector, 28, Seattle, aggravated DUI

Josse Lee Weimer, 21, Missoula, per se

