DUI convictions for Wednesday, September 1

Justice court
Lorae Annette Andreason, 46, Stevensville
Justin Charles Burd, 19, Great Falls, aggravated DUI
Nicole Jaylyn Feichko, 35, Spokane Valley, Washington
Joshua N. Libbee-Williams, 24, Missoula
Isaiah Jeremy Little Bull, 23, Missoula, per se
Taylor Ben Paur, 34, Salt Lake City, Utah, per se
Shane Kyle St. Onge, 28, Missoula, per se
Municipal court
Alexandra Kaare Kuennen, 33, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Van Gregory Mueller, 35, Missoula
Nora Jayne Rector, 28, Seattle, aggravated DUI
Josse Lee Weimer, 21, Missoula, per se
