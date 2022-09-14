 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DUI convictions for Wednesday, September 14

  • 0

Justice Court

Denis Daniel Boggess, 33, Missoula

Brendon E. Dull, 43, Missoula

Austin Lee Felde, 20, Missoula, per se

David Aaron Grasmick, 47, Missoula

Justin R. Green, 36, Missoula, per se

Matthew Jay Jenkins, 36, Alberton

Sherman Isaac Red Tomahawk, 30, Missoula

Municipal Court

Jolene O. Antone, 51, Arlee, per se

Philip J. Barba, 67, Missoula

Lynn Del Churchill, 72, Missoula

Cameron Garr, 18, Missoula, Per se

Joel Kambale, 45, Missoula, per se

People are also reading…

Ryan Patrick Phelan, 44, Missoula, aggravated

Karrah Ann Pickens, 29, Missoula

Tara Leanne Smith, 20, Missoula, per se

Braxen Thomas Williams, 21, Missoula, aggravated

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The James Webb Space Telescope provides ‘breathtaking’ new views of the Orion Nebula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News