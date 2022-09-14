DUI convictions for Wednesday, September 14

Justice Court
Denis Daniel Boggess, 33, Missoula
Brendon E. Dull, 43, Missoula
Austin Lee Felde, 20, Missoula, per se
David Aaron Grasmick, 47, Missoula
Justin R. Green, 36, Missoula, per se
Matthew Jay Jenkins, 36, Alberton
Sherman Isaac Red Tomahawk, 30, Missoula
Municipal Court
Jolene O. Antone, 51, Arlee, per se
Philip J. Barba, 67, Missoula
Lynn Del Churchill, 72, Missoula
Cameron Garr, 18, Missoula, Per se
Joel Kambale, 45, Missoula, per se
Ryan Patrick Phelan, 44, Missoula, aggravated
Karrah Ann Pickens, 29, Missoula
Tara Leanne Smith, 20, Missoula, per se
Braxen Thomas Williams, 21, Missoula, aggravated
