DUI convictions for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

DUI convictions for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Justice court

Josie Siguis Briano, 54, Clinton, per se

William Richard Stump, 20, Lolo, per se

Municipal court

Charles M. Long II, 52, Frenchtown, per se

