DUI convictions for Wednesday, September 22

Justice court
Sarah Anne Harmsworth, 28, Bonner
Francis Lee Henry, 57, Missoula
Municipal court
Scott C. Brown, 41, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Ryan M. Budget, 39, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Bruce E. Longley, 57, Missoula, aggravated DUI
Tywon S. Pugh, 41, Missoula, per se
Sheila M. Rader, 31, Post Falls, Idaho, aggravated DUI
