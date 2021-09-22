 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, September 22
DUI convictions for Wednesday, September 22

Justice court

Sarah Anne Harmsworth, 28, Bonner

Francis Lee Henry, 57, Missoula

Municipal court

Scott C. Brown, 41, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Ryan M. Budget, 39, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Bruce E. Longley, 57, Missoula, aggravated DUI

Tywon S. Pugh, 41, Missoula, per se

Sheila M. Rader, 31, Post Falls, Idaho, aggravated DUI

