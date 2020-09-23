 Skip to main content
DUI convictions for Wednesday, September 23, 2020

DUI convictions for Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Justice court

Anna Kathleen Ables, 31, Missoula

Kenneth Franklin Elliot, 37, Missoula

Joseph Herschel Latray, 34, Harlem

Patrick Rohan Lynch, 52, Missoula

Aaron Thaddeus Madsen, 48, Hamilton

Kristen Nicole Simpson, 31, Missoula

Kristopher Charles Snow, 35, Missoula

Logan William Swanson, 33, Ovando, operating noncommercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater

Zachary Alexander Troutman, 31, Missoula

Conan Jared ULmer, 46, St. Ignatius

Municipal court

Ralph Prazak, 49, Missoula

