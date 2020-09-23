DUI convictions for Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Justice court
Anna Kathleen Ables, 31, Missoula
Kenneth Franklin Elliot, 37, Missoula
Joseph Herschel Latray, 34, Harlem
Patrick Rohan Lynch, 52, Missoula
Aaron Thaddeus Madsen, 48, Hamilton
Kristen Nicole Simpson, 31, Missoula
Kristopher Charles Snow, 35, Missoula
Logan William Swanson, 33, Ovando, operating noncommercial vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater
Zachary Alexander Troutman, 31, Missoula
Conan Jared ULmer, 46, St. Ignatius
Municipal court
Ralph Prazak, 49, Missoula
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.